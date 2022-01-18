Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.88

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 33050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

