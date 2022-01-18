Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,794 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

