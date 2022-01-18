Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

