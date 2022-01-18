Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 6,958 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

