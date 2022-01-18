Marco Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,000. Cigna accounts for 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

