Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,813,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

