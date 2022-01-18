Marco Investment Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS stock opened at $380.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

