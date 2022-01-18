Marco Investment Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

