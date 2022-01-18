Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

NYSE:XOM opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

