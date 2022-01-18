Marco Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $499.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.11 and a 200-day moving average of $475.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

