Marco Investment Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,890.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,803.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

