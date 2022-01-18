Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.94.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

