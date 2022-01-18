Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.