Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.62 and its 200-day moving average is $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Securities raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

