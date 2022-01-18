Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.62) target price on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.40 ($3.02).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 222.80 ($3.04) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

