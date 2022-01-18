Marlin (POND) Market Cap Achieves $48.69 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Marlin has a total market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $56.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

