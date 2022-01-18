Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

MQ stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

