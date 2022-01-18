Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 50,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,603,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

