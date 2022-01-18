Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.62. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

