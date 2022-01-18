Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

