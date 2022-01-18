Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

MLM opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

