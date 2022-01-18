Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Hits $315,182.35

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Masari has a total market cap of $315,182.35 and approximately $307.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,628.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.47 or 0.07534383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00337200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.86 or 0.00907702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00077688 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.00486901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00258220 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.