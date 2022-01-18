Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DOOR opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.08. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

