Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 63,597 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.10% of TriMas worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.