Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,969 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Biogen worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

