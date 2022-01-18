Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $58,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.