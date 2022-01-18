Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 265,263 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.76% of Encompass Health worth $56,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.