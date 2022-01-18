Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.84 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,817 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.34% of Equitrans Midstream worth $58,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.