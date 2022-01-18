Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.65 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Kroger worth $60,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,312,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kroger by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,825,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,351 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.