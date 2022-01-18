Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14,986.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.92% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

KC stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.