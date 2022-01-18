Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 201,067 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.06% of DoubleVerify worth $57,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 over the last quarter.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

