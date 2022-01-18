Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of McAfee worth $58,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in McAfee by 89.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

