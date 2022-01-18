Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 700,345 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of Qualtrics International worth $47,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a PE ratio of -18.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

