Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 96,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $372.14 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.79. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.63.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.