Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.45

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 53378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

