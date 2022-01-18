Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

