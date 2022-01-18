Mate (MATE) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Mate has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $84,111.74 and $30,474.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

