Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 281,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,538. Materion has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

