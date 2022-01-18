Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,903.67

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $491,903.67 and $51.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.51 or 0.99960511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00318212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00426231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00157376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

