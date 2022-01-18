MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $560.00

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.64), with a volume of 22248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.75. The company has a market capitalization of £562.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other MaxCyte news, insider Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($15.17) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($303,452.04).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

