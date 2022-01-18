McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.