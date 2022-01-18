McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.