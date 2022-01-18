McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of McKesson worth $76,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.11 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

