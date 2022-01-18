Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

MDT opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

