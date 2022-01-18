Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $118,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 119,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

