MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEGEF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

