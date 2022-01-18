Megacoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $185,610.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00336478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,823,127 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

