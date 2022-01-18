Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.