Meme Price Reaches $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00309503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015990 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

