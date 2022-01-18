Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,830.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00310868 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008880 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

